Watch: Jake Browning hits Drew Sample for TD to put Bengals up over Steelers

The Cincinnati Bengals scored the first touchdown of Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second quarter.

There, Jake Browning — starting in place of the injured Joe Burrow — sold a fake well and hit Drew Sample, who barreled over Mitchell Wilcox to put the Bengals up 7-3.

It was an ugly first quarter overall for the offense, but a big kickoff return from Trayveon Williams and a Ja’Marr Chase catch off a deflected pass put the Bengals in good field position.

Notably, the Bengals stuck to their word about running the same exact offense and that included going repeatedly to the pass in the redzone, resulting in the score.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire