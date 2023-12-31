Watch: Jake Browning dives for gutsy TD to extend lead over Chiefs

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning was holding nothing back during the first half of his team’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 17.

Browning did it all, literally, while leading the team to a 17-7 lead before halftime. He rushed for multiple first downs, completed some tough passes, extended pockets and made other plays in a truly gutsy showing.

That play to get his team to the 17-point mark said it all, as he took off on a third down in the red zone and did the unadvisable thing for a quarterback — going head-first on a rushing play.

This one, though, went for a critical touchdown:

