Watch it: Jaime Munguia’s brutal ninth-round knockout of John Ryder

Jaime Munguia on Saturday did something that superstar Canelo Alvarez couldn’t, knocking out John Ryder in the ninth round of a 168-pound bout.

Munguia put the durable Londoner down four times before finally finishing the job, making the case that he deserves a shot Alvarez, the undisputed champion.

Here’s a look at the brutal ending.

🇲🇽 Anything you can do…I can do 𝒃𝒆𝒕𝒕𝒆𝒓. 𝐖𝐡𝐨 𝐰𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐧𝐞𝐱𝐭? 😏#MunguiaRyder | LIVE on DAZN pic.twitter.com/3rsyccOai3 — Golden Boy (@GoldenBoyBoxing) January 28, 2024

Story originally appeared on Boxing Junkie