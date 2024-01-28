Watch it: Jaime Munguia’s brutal ninth-round knockout of John Ryder
Jaime Munguia on Saturday did something that superstar Canelo Alvarez couldn’t, knocking out John Ryder in the ninth round of a 168-pound bout.
Munguia put the durable Londoner down four times before finally finishing the job, making the case that he deserves a shot Alvarez, the undisputed champion.
Here’s a look at the brutal ending.
🇲🇽 Anything you can do…I can do 𝒃𝒆𝒕𝒕𝒆𝒓. 𝐖𝐡𝐨 𝐰𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐧𝐞𝐱𝐭? 😏#MunguiaRyder | LIVE on DAZN pic.twitter.com/3rsyccOai3
— Golden Boy (@GoldenBoyBoxing) January 28, 2024