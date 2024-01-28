Advertisement

Watch it: Jaime Munguia’s brutal ninth-round knockout of John Ryder

Michael Rosenthal

Jaime Munguia on Saturday did something that superstar Canelo Alvarez couldn’t, knocking out John Ryder in the ninth round of a 168-pound bout.

Munguia put the durable Londoner down four times before finally finishing the job, making the case that he deserves a shot Alvarez, the undisputed champion.

Here’s a look at the brutal ending.

 

