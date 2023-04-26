WATCH: Jahmyr Gibbs talks about his time at Alabama

Former Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs spent only one season with the Crimson Tide after transferring in from Georgia Tech during the 2022 offseason. His impact on the offense was huge and he is now a potential first-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

Gibbs led the team in rushing with 926 yards and seven touchdowns on 151 attempts. He also had a team-high 44 receptions for 444 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

He is now projected to be the second running back selected in the draft, after Texas‘ Bijan Robinson. Though many running backs aren’t selected in the first round nowadays, Gibbs is projected to land in the latter half of Day 1.

In a recent interview with NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, Gibbs spoke about his time at Alabama, what he learned from head coach Nick Saban and what No. 1 on his jersey means to him.

. @AlabamaFTBL RB Jahmyr Gibbs wakes up with GMFB and tells us how Nick Saban prepared him for the NFL, and the significance behind his #1 jersey pic.twitter.com/PwPXzZhcg5 — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) April 24, 2023

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Gibbs and other former Alabama players preparing to begin their professional careers in the NFL.

