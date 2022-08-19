WATCH: Jaguars’ WR Laquon Treadwell mic’d up vs. Browns

Few players have more to prove for the 2022 Jacksonville Jaguars than receiver Laquon Treadwell, who is seeking to re-ignite his career with the team this season. Though he hasn’t managed to live up to the expectations that are typical for first-round picks, Treadwell has seemingly found new life in North Florida and was mic’d up for his Preseason Week 3 performance against the Browns.

Check out the video posted by the Jaguars on Thursday and try not to become his biggest fan:

He was clearly enjoying himself in warmups, coining the nickname “Swagnew” for teammate Jamal Agnew with whom he is competing for a roster spot. After chumming it up with his fellow receivers, Treadwell gave some encouragement to rookie linebacker Devin Lloyd.

Though he didn’t see much action against the Browns, the fifth-year receiver showed a lot of spunk in the short glimpse the team gave into his personality in the video. His joie de vivre may not be enough to secure him a spot on the final 53-man roster, but the team will certainly lose a larger-than-life character if they decide to part ways with Treadwell as cut-downs start in the coming weeks.

