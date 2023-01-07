How to watch Jaguars vs. Titans: TV channel, time, stream, odds

Today’s the day. The Jacksonville Jaguars spent the latter half of the 2022 season hoping to track down the Tennessee Titans and set up a Week 18 showdown for all the marbles.

Mission accomplished.

Now the Jaguars have a chance at their second division title in 15 years. The winner of the game Saturday will be the AFC South champion. The Titans would be eliminated from the postseason with a loss, while the Jaguars would need a trio of results Sunday to get a wild card berth.

Four weeks ago, the Jaguars rolled to a 36-22 win against the Titans on the back of 428 yards of total offense and four takeaways. This time, the game will be played in Jacksonville with the Titans forced to turn to Joshua Dobbs at quarterback.

Here’s how to tune in for the Jaguars’ chance at the AFC South title on Saturday:

Jaguars Vs. Titans, Week 18

Date: Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023

Kickoff Time: 8:15 p.m ET

Location: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Fla.

TV Channel: ABC/ESPN

Live Stream: ESPN+, fuboTV

Commentators : Joe Buck, Troy Aikman

Odds: Jaguars -6.5, over/under 39.5 (via BetMGM)

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire