How to watch Jaguars vs. Texans: TV channel, time, stream, odds

The Jacksonville Jaguars are on the verge of their first postseason run in five years, but a Week 17 matchup against the Houston Texans won’t impact their chances much.

While a scenario exists where a win over the Texans propels the Jaguars to a wild card berth despite a Week 18 loss, the likeliest and easiest path is to win the AFC South title next weekend.

But even with low stakes Sunday, Jacksonville isn’t planning on resting starters. In the words of Jaguars coach Doug Pederson, the team would “never, ever, ever, ever” treat a game as meaningless.

So with the Jaguars saying they’ll be going “full steam ahead,” will it be enough to snap a nine-game losing streak against Houston?

Here is how to tune in for the Jaguars’ attempt to turn the tables in a Week 17 matchup against the Texans:

Jaguars Vs. Texans, Week 17

Date: Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023

Kickoff Time: 1 p.m ET

Location: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

TV Channel: CBS (check local listings), NFL Sunday Ticket (subscription)

Live Stream: Paramount+ (local markets), fuboTV (local markets)

Commentators : Andrew Catalon, James Lofton

Odds: Jaguars -3, over/under 43 (via BetMGM)

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire