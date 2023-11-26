How to watch Jaguars vs. Texans: TV channel, kickoff time, stream

When the NFL schedule for the 2023 season was released earlier this year, the Jacksonville Jaguars probably didn’t circle their post-Thanksgiving meeting with the Houston Texans as a particularly special matchup.

A year ago, the Texans were one of the NFL’s worst teams and didn’t look primed to compete for a postseason berth any time soon.

But after beating the Jaguars by 20 points earlier in the year, Houston is a win on Sunday away from heading into the month of December in first place in the AFC South. It’s up to Jacksonville to hold off the Texans by traveling to NRG Stadium in Week 12 and leaving with a win.

Here’s how to tune in from home Sunday when the Jaguars attempt to solidify their spot atop the AFC South:

Jaguars Vs. Texans, Week 12

Date: Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023

Kickoff Time: 1 p.m ET

Location: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

TV Channel: CBS (check local listings), NFL Sunday Ticket (subscription)

Live Stream: fuboTV (local markets)

Commentators: Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Matt Ryan

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire