How to watch Jaguars vs. Panthers: TV channel, kickoff time, stream

For the first time since drafting Trevor Lawrence in 2021, the Jacksonville Jaguars will be without the quarterback on Sunday.

The third-year passer has battled through several injuries in 2023, but the shoulder sprain he suffered in a Week 16 loss will keep Lawrence out against the Carolina Panthers. Instead, it will be C.J. Beathard taking the reins for a Jaguars team with its playoff hopes disappearing fast.

After four straight losses, the Jaguars are still first in the AFC South but only because tiebreakers put them on top of a traffic jam with the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans. Jacksonville may need to win both of its last two games to get into the postseason and that begins Sunday with a home game against the 2-13 Panthers.

Here’s how to tune in from home Sunday when the Jaguars attempt to finish December with a win against Carolina:

Jaguars Vs. Panthers, Week 17

Date: Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023

Kickoff Time: 1 p.m ET

Location: EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, Fla.

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV

Commentators: Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire