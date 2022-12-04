How to watch Jaguars vs. Lions: TV channel, time, stream, odds

The Jacksonville Jaguars won back-to-back games early in the season to jump out to a 2-1 start to the year. On Sunday, the Jaguars desperately need to string together two straight wins again if the team hopes to keep its slim playoff hopes alive.

Standing in their way are the 4-7 Detroit Lions, who bounced back from a 1-6 start to the year by winning three straight games earlier in the season. While the streak ended with a Thanksgiving loss to the Buffalo Bills on a last-second field goal, the Lions are riding a bit of momentum into December.

The winning team will put themselves in the hunt with five weeks left in the year. The loser’s season will be all but over.

For the Jaguars, expect a heavy dose of Travis Etienne against the lackluster run defense of the Lions. On the other side, Week 13 is expected to be the NFL debut of 12th overall pick Jameson Williams, who has been recovering from the ACL tear that ended his collegiate career.

Here is how to tune in for the Week 13 matchup at Ford Field in Detroit:

Jaguars Vs. Lions, Week 12

Date: Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022

Kickoff Time: 1 p.m ET

Location: Ford Field, Detroit, Mich.

TV Channel: FOX (check local listings), NFL Sunday Ticket (subscription)

Live Stream: FOX Now (local markets), fuboTV (local markets)

Commentators : Chris Myers, Robert Smith

Odds: Jaguars +1, over/under 51 (via BetMGM)

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire