How to watch Jaguars vs. Lions: TV channel, time, stream, odds

The Jacksonville Jaguars will continue their August slate Saturday with the second of three preseason games. After beating the Dallas Cowboys a week ago, the Jaguars will now face the Detroit Lions.

The matchup against the Lions comes after the Jaguars traveled to Detroit earlier in the week for a pair of joint practices.

While Jacksonville players got to take valuable reps against many of the Detroit starters, that isn’t expected to happen Saturday. Lions coach Dan Campbell reportedly plans to keep his starters on the bench, along with some select rookies.

What Jaguars coach Doug Pederson will do with his starting lineup remains to be seen. Here’s how to tune in Saturday:

Jaguars Vs. Lions, Preseason Week 2

Date: Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023

Kickoff Time: 1 p.m ET

Location: Ford Field, Detroit, Mich.

TV Channel: FOX 30 (Jacksonville), FOX 2 (Detroit), other local listings

Live Stream: NFL+

Commentators : Brian Sexton, Bucky Brooks (Jaguars broadcast); Jason Ross Jr., Devin Gardner (Lions broadcast)

Odds: Jaguars -3.5, over/under 39.5 (via BetMGM)

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire