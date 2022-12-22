How to watch Jaguars vs. Jets: TV channel, time, stream, odds

For the second time in the 2022 season, the Jacksonville Jaguars will play a game that is nationally broadcast via a streaming platform.

In Week 8, the Jaguars’ London game against the Denver Broncos was exclusively on ESPN+. On Thursday night, the Jaguars will play the New York Jets with coverage provided by Amazon Prime.

While many of the games on the Thursday Night Football slate acquired by Amazon have proven to be stinkers, the meeting of the Jaguars and Jets comes with surprisingly high stakes.

The Jaguars are knocking on the door of an AFC South title after winning three of their last four, while the Jets are battling to get back into the wild card picture after three straight losses dropped them to the outside looking in.

The matchup will also pit the top two picks of the 2021 NFL Draft, Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson, against each other for the second time in their young careers. Wilson got the better of the first matchup with a 26-21 win in December 2021.

Jaguars Vs. Jets, Week 16

Date: Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022

Kickoff Time: 8:20 p.m ET

Location: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.

Television: Local only (FOX 30 in Jacksonville and FOX 5 in New York City)

Live Stream: Prime Video

Commentators : Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit

Odds: Jaguars +1.5, over/under 37.5 (via BetMGM)

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire