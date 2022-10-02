How to watch Jaguars vs. Eagles: TV channel, time, stream, odds

The 2-1 Jacksonville Jaguars will travel to face the 3-0 Philadelphia Eagles in a matchup of two of the most impressive teams of September 2022.

It’s also the return of Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson to Philadelphia where he led the Eagles to their only Super Bowl victory about five years ago.

The rainy, windy game will feature two mostly healthy teams, although the Jaguars will be without wide receiver Zay Jones and the Eagles are missing nickel cornerback Avonte Maddox.

Jacksonville enters Week 4 with the seventh best scoring offense and fourth best defense at keeping opponents off the scoreboard. Philadelphia has the fifth best scoring offense and seventh best scoring defense.

Here’s how to tune in for the Jaguars’ marquee Week 4 matchup:

Jaguars Vs. Eagles, Week 4

Date: Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022

Kickoff Time: 1 p.m ET

Location: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pa.

TV Channel: CBS (check local listings), NFL Sunday Ticket (subscription)

Live Stream: fuboTV (local), Paramount+ (local)

Odds: Jaguars +6.5, over/under 43.5 (via Tipico Sportsbook)

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire