How to watch Jaguars vs. Cowboys: TV channel, time, stream, odds

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be back on the field for the first time since January when they make their preseason debut against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday night.

While the result won’t matter, there’s still plenty that Jaguars fans will be excited to see.

Wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who has dazzled in camp, will be in a live football game for the first time since October 2021 and he’ll be donning a Jaguars uniform for the first time. The rookie class will also hit the field with Anton Harrison starting at right tackle and tight end Brenton Strange and running back Tank Bigsby likely to see plenty of snaps.

Here’s how to tune in Saturday night:

Jaguars Vs. Cowboys, Preseason Week 1

Date: Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023

Kickoff Time: 5:30 p.m ET

Location: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

TV Channel: CBS 47 (Jacksonville), CBS 11 (Dallas), other local channels

Live Stream: NFL+

Commentators : Brian Sexton, Bucky Brooks (Jaguars broadcast)

Odds: Jaguars -4, over/under 37.5 (via BetMGM)

