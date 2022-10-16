How to watch Jaguars vs. Colts: TV channel, time, stream, odds

The Jacksonville Jaguars are looking to get their season back on track after back-to-back losses dropped the team from first to third in the razor tight AFC South.

Jacksonville can get one of those positions back Sunday and climb into second if it can complete the season sweep against the Indianapolis Colts.

The two division rivals first met in a Week 2 game in Jacksonville that was never close. The Jaguars dominated on defense and strung together long touchdown drives to cruise to a 24-0 shutout win. But after losing two straight, the Jaguars are underdogs on the road against a Colts team that has won two of its last three.

While the Jaguars will be without defensive lineman Folorunso Fatukasi and wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr., the Colts are without their top two running backs Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines, and three-time All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard.

Here’s how to tune in for the Jaguars’ divisional matchup against the Colts in Week 6:

Jaguars Vs. Colts, Week 6

Date: Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022

Kickoff Time: 1 p.m ET

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Ind.

TV Channel: CBS (check local listings), NFL Sunday Ticket (subscription)

Commentators : Andrew Catalon, James Lofton

Live Stream: fuboTV (local), Paramount+ (local)

Odds: Jaguars +1.5, over/under 41.5 (via Tipico Sportsbook)

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire