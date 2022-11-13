How to watch Jaguars vs. Chiefs: TV channel, time, stream, odds

The Jacksonville Jaguars will get the rare star treatment from CBS on Sunday for an away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Most of the country will watch the Jaguars play the Chiefs on Sunday and the top commentary crew at CBS — Jim Nantz and Tony Romo — will call the game.

Of course, that’s mostly due to Jacksonville’s opponent, the perennial AFC powerhouse that is the 6-2 Chiefs. The team has reached the AFC Championship in four straight seasons and leads the NFL in points scored through the first nine weeks.

The 3-6 Jaguars snapped a five-game losing streak last week by coming from behind to beat the Las Vegas Raiders, but are significant underdogs in Week 10. While all six of the team’s losses this season were by one score, managing to keep it close against the Chiefs will be a challenge.

Here’s how to tune in for the Jaguars’ Week 10 road game against the Chiefs:

Jaguars Vs. Chiefs, Week 10

Date: Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022

Kickoff Time: 1 a.m ET

Location: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Mo.

TV Channel: CBS (check local listings), NFL Sunday Ticket (subscription)

Live Stream: Paramount+ (local markets), fuboTV (local markets)

Commentators : Jim Nantz, Tony Romo

Odds: Jaguars +9.5, over/under 51.5 (via Tipico Sportsbook)

