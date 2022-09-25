How to watch Jaguars vs. Chargers: TV channel, time, stream, odds

The Jacksonville Jaguars have provided their fans with reason for hope this year for the first time in a long time. After a close loss to the Washington Commanders in Week 1, the Jaguars laid a beating on an AFC South-rival, the Indianapolis Colts, last week.

It hasn’t hurt that the rest of the Jaguars’ division can’t find a win this season.

If the Jaguars managed to beat the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3 to improve to 2-1, optimism and excitement about the team’s season would skyrocket. A loss would be disappointing given the Chargers’ rough injury situation, although the team’s history of traveling to the West Coast suggests Jacksonville fans shouldn’t get their hopes up.

Here’s how to tune in for a rare late afternoon kickoff for the Jaguars:

Jaguars Vs. Chargers, Week 3

Date: Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022

Kickoff Time: 4:05 p.m ET

Location: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Fla.

TV Channel: CBS (check local listings), NFL Sunday Ticket (subscription)

Live Stream: fuboTV (local), Paramount+ (local)

Odds: Jaguars +3.5, over/under 42.5 (via Tipico Sportsbook)

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire