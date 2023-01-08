Watch: Jaguars trick play ends in disaster with turnover

A promising Jacksonville Jaguars drive that looked certain to end with points instead finished with disaster when an ill-advised trick play went wrong.

Lawrence lined up in shotgun with Christian Kirk behind him in the backfield and the pair rolled to the right appearing to run the option. But things went south when a sneaky pitch to Jamal Agnew bounced through the receiver and return specialist’s hands.

The fortunate part of the play for the Jaguars is that Titans cornerback Roger McCreary had an easy path to the end zone on the play if he recovered the fumble cleanly. Instead it bounced off his hands to the ground and was recovered by the Titans in their own territory.

Prior to the turnover, the Jaguars picked up 46 yards on the drive with 11 plays. Jacksonville’s first drive of the game ended with a punt after four plays.

While the Titans went three-and-out on their first drive, their second drive lasted nearly 10 minutes before ending with a field goal.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire