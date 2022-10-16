Watch: Jaguars’ Travis Etienne breaks free for 48 yards

Travis Etienne hasn’t yet scored a touchdown in the NFL, but the Jacksonville Jaguars running back came close early in Week 6 against the Indianapolis Colts.

After a Christian Kirk reception and Etienne run moved the chains, the Jaguars’ third offensive play of the game was another Etienne run that broke open for a huge gain.

The only player between Etienne and the end zone on the play was Colts rookie safety Rodney Thomas II, who managed to drag down the Jaguars running back 48 yards down the field.

While the huge run set up the Jaguars with a scoring opportunity, a huge loss on a DeForest Buckner sack on third down pushed the team back and it punted in Colts territory.

Last week, Etienne had 114 yards from scrimmage on only 13 touches in a loss against the Houston Texans. The 2021 first-round pick missed his entire rookie season due to a Lisfranc injury.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire