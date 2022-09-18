Watch: Jaguars’ Rayshawn Jenkins intercepts Matt Ryan on opening drive

The Jacksonville Jaguars opened a Week 2 game with a takeaway on the opening drive with safety Rayshawn Jenkins hauling in a terrible throw from Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan.

After an incomplete pass on first down and a stuffed run on second down, Ryan lobbed a ball into traffic with rookie linebacker Travon Walker coming his way with a full head of steam.

The pass intended for Ashton Dulin was easily picked off by Jenkins, who set up the Jaguars offense on their own 33-yard line.

Matt Ryan picked off by Jenkins after he just threw it up pic.twitter.com/RlMQAPlfpk — Laurie Fitzpatrick (@LaurieFitzptrck) September 18, 2022

Last season, the Jaguars defense recorded just nine takeaways in 17 games. After forcing three turnovers last week, the Jaguars are now already at four on the year.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire