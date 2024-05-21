Watch: Jaguars premiere season five of ‘The Hunt’

“The Hunt,” Jacksonville’s docuseries chronicling the Jaguars’ offseason activity, is back for season five.

The club released the latest installment of its annual documentary on Tuesday evening, offering an in-depth perspective of the team’s approach to free agency, the NFL draft and other big events in the months removed from the 2023 season, as the Jaguars look forward to the 2024 campaign.

Watch episode one, “The Process,” below:

“We talk about collaboration, we talk about unity,” Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke says to Jacksonville’s front office and coaching staff in a cold opening. “All these decisions that we made are for one purpose: To win a Super Bowl. That’s it.”

The Jaguars led the NFL in total guaranteed money dished to players this offseason, $188 million, after extending edge rusher Josh Allen on a five-year deal including $88 million in guarantees and signing 10 veteran players between March and May.

Jacksonville also selected nine prospects in the 2024 NFL draft, kicking it off by trading down six spots in the first round and taking wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire