Watch: Jaguars option play stuffed by Colts on 4th down

The Jacksonville Jaguars got cute on a crucial fourth down call late in the third quarter and it proved costly.

After the Jaguars drove into Indianapolis Colts territory with some James Robinson runs and Zay Jones receptions, the team was faced with a third-and-short situation. After Trevor Lawrence threw incomplete to Christian Kirk, the Jaguars went for it on fourth down and came up well short on an option call.

Trevor Lawrence didn’t have much of a chance after offensive linemen Brandon Scherff and Jawaan Taylor were driven back off the line of scrimmage. Travis Etienne didn’t have a chance either with Colts linebacker E.J. Speed bearing down on him.

The Jaguars failed on all three of their fourth down tries in a Week 5 loss to the Houston Texans and failed on their only try on fourth down in a Week 4 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Prior to their run of fourth down failures, the Jaguars converted two fourth downs in each of their wins against the Colts and Los Angeles Chargers.

