Watch: Jaguars open with surprise onside kick vs. Chiefs
The Jacksonville Jaguars stole a possession to open their Week 10 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.
After the Chiefs won the toss and elected to receive the opening kickoff, the Jaguars busted out a surprise onside kick that was both executed and recovered by kicker Riley Patterson.
— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) November 13, 2022
After a first down pushed the ball in Chiefs territory, the Jaguars wasted the opportunity. A laser beam from Trevor Lawrence down the field was dropped by Christian Kirk and a third down pass was batted down at the line of scrimmage. Jacksonville elected to punt and it tumbled into the end zone for a touchback.
The Chiefs lead the NFL in scoring and the Jaguars are likely aware that it’s going to take a lot of offense and a decent time of possession to pull off the upset. While the onside kick didn’t result in a drive for points, Jaguars coach Doug Pederson is clearly ready to pull out all the stops.