Watch: Jaguars locker room celebrates 40-34 win vs. Cowboys

It doesn’t get much better than a walk-off win in overtime.

The Jacksonville Jaguars locker room was a very, very happy place after the team’s dramatic 40-34 victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Among those celebrating with the coaches and players in the video was general manager Trent Baalke, while quarterback Trevor Lawrence was shown having a moment with offensive coordinator Press Taylor.

“We talked last night about this being a 15-round, heavyweight, going toe-to-toe fight,” Pederson said in his speech to the team. “We talked about playing four quarters. We talked about being physical. We talked about all three phases making an impact and all three phases made an impact today.”

Pederson singled out the game hero Rayshawn Jenkins, who ended the game with a 52-yard pick six of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott on Sunday.

With the win that was coupled with a Tennessee Titans loss later in the day, the Jaguars now control their own destiny in the AFC South.

