Watch: Jaguars LB Devin Lloyd intercepts bobbled ball vs. Chargers

The Jacksonville Jaguars defense picked up where they left off after a 24-0 shutout of the Indianapolis Colts by dominating early against the Los Angeles Chargers.

After forcing two three-and-outs on the Chargers’ first two possessions, rookie linebacker Devin Lloyd got his second interception of the season on the first play of Los Angeles’ third drive.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert had just one interception on the year prior to his second quarter throw that was caught by Lloyd. However, the pick was mostly the fault of running back Sony Michel, who bobbled the pass before Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell got his hands on it.

The Jaguars entered Week 3 with five interceptions, tied for the most in the NFL. Lloyd, a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, got his first career pick off a deflected pass against the Colts.

Jacksonville failed to score a touchdown after the interception set them up deep in the red zone, settling instead for a short field goal to make it 6-0 in the second quarter.

