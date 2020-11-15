Breaking News:

Watch: Jaguars’ Keelan Cole fools GB punter JK Scott on 91-yard TD return

Barry Werner

The Jacksonville Jaguars need a big effort from all three phases of their teams in Green Bay on Sunday. The special teams pitched in with a big-time play as Keelan Cole returned a J.K. Scott 91 yards for a TD.

 

