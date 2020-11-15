Watch: Jaguars’ Keelan Cole fools GB punter JK Scott on 91-yard TD return

ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports

Free-agent running back Mark Walton, who last played for the Dolphins on November 3, 2019, won’t play for anyone for the rest of the 2020 season. On Friday, the league suspended Walton for the next eight weeks. A fourth-round pick of the Bengals in 2018, Walton was arrested three times in the 2019 offseason. The [more]