Watch: Jaguars furious after no-call for push off on Colts touchdown

The Indianapolis Colts got their first lead of the game in Week 6 against the Jacksonville Jaguars when rookie tight end Jelani Woods hauled in a 10-yard reception from quarterback Matt Ryan.

But Jaguars players were furious with officials for not throwing a flag for offensive pass interference on the play as it appeared Woods pushed rookie linebacker Devin Lloyd down to the ground before making the grab.

What a catch by Jelani Woods for the touchdown! Colts take the lead! #ForTheShoe pic.twitter.com/pA5HoPksBc — Pro Football Culture (@proftblculture) October 16, 2022

While multiple Jaguars players — including outside linebacker Josh Allen and safety Rayshawn Jenkins — were shown pleading with officials for a flag to be thrown, the touchdown counted for the Colts.

The touchdown gave Indianapolis a 26-21 lead with just under 13 minutes left in the fourth quarter. It was the third touchdown of Woods’ career and his second reception of the day against the Jaguars.

