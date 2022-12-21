Watch: Jaguars fan uses PowerPoint to talk wife into his Jets game trip

It’s exciting times for Jacksonville Jaguars fans and Pedro Amador really wanted to be at MetLife Stadium to see his team play against the New York Jets on Thursday.

But first, he had to convince his wife. So he broke out PowerPoint and made a hilarious presentation that he shared with both his wife and social media.

Alright pals. Without further ado here is the PowerPoint I will present to my wife tonight. Thank you all for your help: https://t.co/qMJYbLIjZY pic.twitter.com/R01BCzeZz5 — Dro (@pedrizzyy) December 19, 2022

Among his key points: “Trevor is HIM,” “Zach Wilson is not only NOT him, but he is in fact not very good,” and the “Magical Blankey” that he found in Nashville is 2-0 at Jaguars games and needs to be in MetLife Stadium on Thursday.

Evidently, the presentation worked as Amador later shared that he’s headed to the game. The agreement with his wife did come with a few concessions, though.

She has responded with terms people pic.twitter.com/6FgcOERsef — Dro (@pedrizzyy) December 20, 2022

A third straight win for the Jaguars could be enough (if it’s coupled with a Tennessee Titans) to guarantee the team is battling for the AFC South crown in Week 18. So it’s probably good news for the team that the Magical Blankey is going to be there.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire