Watch: Jaguars’ Devin Lloyd says he’ll ‘score next time’ he gets a pick

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie linebacker Devin Lloyd called his shot Sunday after recording his second interception of the season. In a video posted by the Jaguars, Lloyd told his teammate that he’s taking his next pick to the house.

Lloyd, who turns 24 on Friday, was tackled five yards short of his first career pick six when he caught a bobbled pass off the hands of Los Angeles Chargers running back Sony Michel.

On the sideline, Jaguars linebacker Foye Oluokun told Lloyd it would’ve been a touchdown if he got a chance to get out front and block for the rookie.

“I’m going to score next time,” Lloyd is shown telling Oluokun.

Lloyd is one of the frontrunners for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year after starting his career with two interceptions, six passes defended, and 24 tackles through his first three games.

Another highlight from the Jaguars’ “Sounds of the Game” video is Doug Pederson’s postgame speech in the locker room. The team’s first year head coach is shown telling the Jaguars that the Chargers are “a really good football team, but listen, we’re a good football team too.”

