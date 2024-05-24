Watch: Jaguars compile highlights from Week 1 of OTAs

Week 1 of Jacksonville’s 2024 offseason team activities is in the books.

The Jaguars compiled highlights from the workouts held Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, which you can watch below.

Find Jaguars Wire’s roundup of highlights and notes from beat reporters who attended Monday’s workout here.

The unpadded, voluntary practices comprising Phase 3 of the NFL offseason offer teams the ability to compete against each other while coaching techniques and installing concepts and schemes, before pads come on for training camp in July.

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson explained that the team entered OTAs without a depth chart, prioritizing development and team health in the setting.

“Stay healthy. This next phase, it’s good to be able to have a little competition and compete against each other but within the rules we’ve got to make sure we protect each other. Just don’t want any injuries,” Pederson outlined Jacksonville’s approach to OTAs on Monday.

“We’re still teaching, learning and developing so I don’t really go into it with a lot of depth charts in mind. We’re trying to get everybody an opportunity to put them on film and see what we do have.”

The Jaguars will return to the Miller Electric Center for OTAs next week. Media will be granted access to Tuesday’s workout.

