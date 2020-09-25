Watch: Jaguars’ Cam Robinson tossed on stunningly weak ejection

Jacksonville Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson was ejected for making contact with an official in the third quarter of Thursday’s game with the Miami Dolphins.
Talk about a weak call.
Robinson is on the bottom of a pile after a strip-sack and fumble recovery by Kyle Van Noy of Miami. Check it out.
Cam Robinson standing out with the best blocks by a Jags lineman all nightpic.twitter.com/6F8AzbEvF1
I understand the rule and I understand the protection of the refs but I do not understand how Cam Robinson just got ejected
The NFL has dramatically pulled back on flags this season but … is still ejecting players for doing what Cam Robinson did (or didn’t) do there.
Here is the play that led to the action that caused the ejection.
Kyle Van Noy with the strip sack and fumble recovery! @KVN_03 #FinsUp
