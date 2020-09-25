Watch: Jaguars’ Cam Robinson tossed on stunningly weak ejection

Barry Werner

Jacksonville Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson was ejected for making contact with an official in the third quarter of Thursday’s game with the Miami Dolphins.

Talk about a weak call.

Robinson is on the bottom of a pile after a strip-sack and fumble recovery by Kyle Van Noy of Miami. Check it out.




Here is the play that led to the action that caused the ejection.