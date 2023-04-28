Watch: Jaguars call Anton Harrison to tell him he’s the No. 27 pick

There were only a handful of draft picks left to be made Thursday night when Anton Harrison’s phone rang. On the other end were the Jacksonville Jaguars, ready to pick the offensive tackle with the No. 27 pick after trading down twice.

Harrison first spoke to director of player assessment Ryan Stamper who then handed the phone off to head coach Doug Pederson, general manager Trent Baalke, and team owner Shad Khan.

Harrison is the fourth offensive tackle ever drafted in the first round by the Jaguars, joining Tony Boselli, Eugene Monroe, and Luke Joeckel, who were all top 10 picks. All three tackles who started for the Jaguars in 2022 — Cam Robinson, Jawaan Taylor, and Walker Little — were second round selections.

More 2023 NFL Draft!

