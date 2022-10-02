Watch: Jaguars’ Andre Cisco scores on 59-yard pick six

The Jacksonville Jaguars got their ninth takeaway of the 2022 season early against the Philadelphia Eagles and turned it into a touchdown.

When Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts tried to force a ball downfield to receiver Zach Pascal, Jaguars cornerback Darious Williams and safety Rayshawn Jenkins converged on the ball. Williams got a hand on it, deflecting it up into the air and straight into the arms of safety Andre Cisco.

Cisco, who recorded his first career interception in Week 2, weaved through a few Eagles players and raced down the sideline for a 59-yard pick six.

Cisco was a third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, but didn’t see the field much during Urban Meyer’s tenure as head coach. He’s taken over as a full-time starter in Doug Pederson’s first season at the helm.

Earlier this week, we listed Cisco as a player to watch against the explosive Eagles offense. He got the Jaguars off to a great start and a 7-0 lead on Sunday.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire