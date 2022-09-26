WATCH: Jaguars 1st-round pick Devin Lloyd grabs tip-drill INT
When Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd slid down the board in the 2022 NFL draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars made the wise decision to trade back into the late-first round and grab him at No. 27 overall.
The No. 12 overall prospect on our board heading into the draft, Lloyd’s big-play skill set was on full display during the Jags’ 38-10 blowout win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
Lloyd got his hands on a tipped Justin Herbert pass, picking it off and setting up the Jags offense with fantastic field position.
A three-down playmaker who can defend both the run and pass, Lloyd will be making this kind of impact in Jacksonville for years to come.
