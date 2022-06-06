Watch: Jags WR Jamal Agnew now participating in position, special team drills

When looking at his ability as a special teamer, it’s easy to forget that Jamal Agnew was showing significant progress as a receiver last year before his unfortunate hip injury in November. He seemed to be an option Trevor Lawrence liked at receiver and his 4.3 speed is something new coach Doug Pederson could take advantage of when Agnew returns to the field.

It looks like the veteran receiver took a step in that direction Monday. In the team’s seventh organized team session, Agnew was on the field and took part in receiver position and special team drills (at least for a few reps). That’s something that reporters hadn’t previously seen from the veteran as he was mostly working out in a weighted vest in previous practices.

Jamal Agnew going through some drills with the receivers today. He worked off to the side at previous OTAs pic.twitter.com/h1Oo5P9Vxk — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) June 6, 2022

Jamal Agnew was buzzing around at #Jaguars OTAs Monday. I'd say he's looking pretty good less than a year after a nasty hip injury. 👀 @jamalagnew pic.twitter.com/jpbKd1Uooa — Andrew Badillo (@andrewbadillo99) June 6, 2022

Agnew’s progress is huge as the Jags need as many weapons as possible for the regular season. Of course, it would be even more of a big deal for the special teams unit as Agnew, a former All-Pro punt returner, had a kick-six and returned a kickoff last season.

With Agnew not taking the field for drills before Monday, the Jags were giving receivers Laviska Shenault Jr. and Christian Kirk looks at the returner positions, as well as rookie running back Snoop Conner.

Agnew accumulated 24 catches for 229 receiving yards and a touchdown pass last season. As a punt returner, he had 11 returns for 74 yards and was able to accumulate 22 returns for 525 yards and the aforementioned touchdown on kickoffs. He’ll hope to surpass those numbers once he’s back to 100% in 2022, which will be his second season in Jacksonville.