Watch: Jags surprise Trevor Lawrence with congrats video after signing

The Jaguars surprised quarterback Trevor Lawrence with a video compilation of family and friends congratulating him for his five-year, $275 million contract extension with Jacksonville after he signed the deal on Thursday.

Among those who recorded a message for Lawrence was his wife, Marissa, his immediate and extended family, friends, former coaches including Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, and Jaguars running back and Lawrence’s former Clemson teammate Travis Etienne Jr.

“Aye Trev, congratulations on your extension brodie,” Etienne said. “I’m proud of you, honored to have you as my quarterback. Can’t wait to go out there and ball this year.”

Lawrence’s contract includes $142 million fully guaranteed and $200 million in total guarantees. His $55 million annual average ties Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrows as the largest in NFL history.

The deal locks Lawrence in with the Jaguars through the 2030 season.

“Financially, it’s amazing and really sets us up for the future and for the rest of our lives so that’s a huge blessing,” Lawrence said Thursday. “Obviously, that’s a big deal. But I think even more than that is the stability of being here for the long term.

“However many years that ends up being. I guess [it] could be seven, however many it ends up being, is still a long time. To be able to say we’re going to be here and have confidence and know that it means a lot to us. We love it here; it’s become our home. Our families love it, they love visiting here. We’ve really settled in, this is home for us.”

