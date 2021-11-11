WATCH: Jags’ Josh Allen forgets he’s mic’d up during win over the Buffalo Bills

Jacksonville Jaguars’ edge rusher Josh Allen had a historic game on Sunday, and fans can get a firsthand look at what it was like to be on the field with him on Sunday, as the third-year player was “mic’d up” by the league. Unfortunately for Allen, that’s a detail that he forgot.

Allen notched an interception against Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen (who he made history by sacking, becoming the first player in NFL history to sack a player with the same name) despite lining up on the opposite side of the formation and having to move across the entire field in pass coverage to make a play.

Following the pick, Allen had a, shall we say, colorful exchange with his teammate, defensive tackle Malcom Brown, in the end zone. In a subsequent exchange on the sideline, Allen admitted he forgot he was mic’d up.

“Josh must be mic’d up,” someone said. Defensive end Dawuane Smoot asked Allen if he was the one who was mic’d up.

“I don’t think so,” Allen replied, before quickly realizing his mistake.

“Oh, s—, I am mic’d up.”

Allen apologized to Brown for his error, and while his teammates likely weren’t too pleased about being caught on a hot mic without warning, it’s hard to imagine much of a grudge was held considering the game Allen had.

Fans didn’t need a mic to hear Allen after his sack, as he stood on the bench and addressed them directly.

“What they talking about,” he said, “What they talking about? Come on!”

Allen was also a part of one of the biggest defensive plays of the afternoon when the Jags stopped the Bills after Allen recovered a fumble. He wasn’t particularly close to the ball, but he entered the scrum like a homing missile and came away with it.

“I got that s—,” he said when he recovered the ball. “I’m turning up, I’m turning up. We about to turn up.”

Sunday’s 9-6 win over the Bills was one of the biggest this franchise has had in a long time, and it will certainly have some memorable moments from Allen, even if he didn’t remember he was being recorded during them.