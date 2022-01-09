Watch: Jags fan uses airtime on scoreboard to request Trent Baalke’s firing

The Jacksonville Jaguars may have blown out the Indianapolis Colts Sunday by a score of 26-11, but their fans still want to see sweeping changes after the season. That includes firing general manager Trent Baalke, who many feels could hinder the Jags’ process of finding the right coach to lead their team.

The Jags’ decision to reportedly retain Baalke has sparked a lot of scrutiny recently and eventually became the key factor in the fanbase starting the #KhlownOut and #FireBaalke movements on social media. It even resulted in a fraction of the fanbase showing up to Sunday’s game dressed as clowns, and chants were even started despite the Jags’ solid performance on the field.

However, arguably the most entertaining moment of the game came on the scoreboard as a fan was asked to participate in a trivia game. The question she was asked involved three choices (A, B, and C answers), however, she wasn’t in the mood for games and elected to add in her own answer: Firing Baalke.

Talk about letting ownership hear your frustrations.

Despite the Jags casting a wide net and interviewing several coaches, various reporters have come out to say many candidates aren’t high on working with Baalke, who had to be paired with three head coaches in San Francisco. That trend continued last month as Urban Meyer was fired by the Jags organization, causing skepticism within the fanbase about Baalke being a cause of the team’s dysfunction.

The Jags’ head coaching search will continue into next week, and only time will tell if owner Shad Khan keeps Baalke around. However, forcing a general manager on a new head coach, or letting Baalke limit the search, wouldn’t be wise as the ultimate goal should be to build a distraction-free atmosphere for quarterback Trevor Lawrence.