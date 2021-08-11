Watch: Jags Day 11 training camp press conferences

After having Monday off, the Jacksonville Jaguars returned to the practice field Tuesday, which marked Day 11 of training camp. It was another “Winners and Losers Day” for the team where they focused heavily on 1-on-1 battles where the winner would be announced over the public address system.

There also was a lot of anticipation for practice with trade rumors surrounding cornerback CJ Henderson, who has only been available for one training camp session up until Tuesday. He was able to take the field for his second practice, but the media was sure to ask Jags assistant head coach Charlie Strong about his future, as the first-year NFL assistant had a presser after Day 11’s session.

Also meeting with the media Tuesday was Jags safety Josh Jones and defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton, both of whom had a lot to offer about the team’s changes this offseason and the defense.

Below is a video of all three media conferences that took place after Day 11: