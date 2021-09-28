Watch: Jadeveon Clowney’s effort, play gets praise

The Cleveland Browns needed to complement defensive end Myles Garrett with additional talent this offseason. The team was aggressive adding players all over the defensive side of the ball including joining Garrett on the defensive line.

The first additions to the line were Takk McKinley and Malik Jackson. A few weeks later, when he was fully healthy, the Browns added Jadeveon Clowney. At the time of the signing, Clowney was seen as a big name that was more name than game. Injuries had derailed most of his career in the NFL and many wondered if he would really make a difference.

So far in 2021, he has.

In Week 3’s win against the Chicago Bears, Clowney had two sacks and five quarterback hits. Pro Football Focus graded him at 77.8 with a 72.1 pass-rush grade.

In his quick video breakdown on Twitter, NFL’s Brian Baldinger highlighted Clowney’s constant effort (“crawling on all fours”) and his overall disruptive nature against the Bears:

.@Browns @clownejd when allowed to run, chase, disrupt and be a thorough nuisance to the opposition this Defense looks totally different. Can’t always be like this but when he plays this style you can NEVER fault his effort. Dude plays hard. #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/NX1YAnvbpJ — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) September 28, 2021

While Clowney may never be a high sack guy who can bend the edge (not a strength of his), his impact across from Garrett is significant. Clowney can beat his blocker inside and use his length, strength and quickness to be disruptive in both the run and pass game.

If Cleveland continues to get this kind of effort and production from Clowney and the former #1 overall pick can stay healthy, opposing offenses will have a tough time being productive as the season rolls on.