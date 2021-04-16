Watch: The Jadeveon Clowney effect and contract breakdown with Nick Shook

Brad Ward
·1 min read
The Cleveland Browns long courtship of Jadeveon Clowney has finally paid off. On Thursday, we got the contract details.

Browns GM Andrew Berry again used some creativity to keep a free agent signing’s cap hit to a minimum during this year’s cap crunch. Clowney’s deal has four “void years” attached which prorates his signing bonus of $4.5M over five years resulting in just a $3.8M cap hit, according to Spotrac.

It includes an $8 million base salary and $7 million is fully guaranteed. The cap hit gets spread out with four void years built into the contract. Berry used void years with cornerback Troy Hill too.

I caught up with Nick Shook of NFL.com’s ‘Around The NFL’ and asked him about Berry’s relentless pursuit of Clowney, his new contract, who he likes for the Browns in the draft, some interesting information on top ranked linebacker prospects and details surrounding the Browns decision to not attend voluntary OTA’s and continue with a virtual offseason. Enjoy!

Gauging the reaction to the Browns signing Jadeveon Clowney

