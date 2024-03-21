WATCH: Jaden Akins on-court interview after Michigan State basketball’s win over Mississippi State

Well, after a long season of trepidation, anxiety, anger, and frustration, Michigan State basketball is moving right along in the NCAA Tournament after handily dispatching Mississippi State in the first round of play.

One of the heroes of that win was Jaden Akins. The Spartan shooting guard was flying all over the court, showing off his athleticism and hitting big shots, while playing some amazing defense as well.

After the game, Akins was given the honor of the on-court interview, which you can watch below:

"We said when we get in the Tournament, it's a new season anything can happen. … We knew we just had to take care of business first game and that's what we did." —@MSU_Basketball's Jaden Akins pic.twitter.com/cE1trytS9l — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 21, 2024

