WATCH: Jacoby Brissett puts Browns up 18 with touchdown run
The Cleveland Browns are now in the driver’s seat as they have gone up three scores on the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football. After kicking a field goal to end the half, the Browns have come out and scored on the opening drive of the second half as quarterback Jacoby Brissett scampered in for a touchdown run. They now hold an 18-0 lead over the Bengals.
The defensive side of the football has turned a new leaf through the first half of this one, forcing two turnovers in the first half. A.J. Green came away with an interception, and Sione Takitaki came away with a big strip-sack. They look to get another stop to get the Cleveland offense back on the field to stay in control of this primetime game.
JACOBY BRISSETT HAS WHEELS 🛞🛞 pic.twitter.com/CRrhbCb8EP
— PFF CLE Browns (@PFF_Browns) November 1, 2022
