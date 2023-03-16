WATCH: Jacoby Brissett mic’d up with the Browns in 2022

What are the Washington Commanders getting in new quarterback Jacoby Brissett?

Well, depending on who you ask, the Commanders either get the ultimate backup quarterback or a solid starter. There’s really no downside to Brissett signing with Washington.

Brissett has been described as the perfect teammate, something we often heard about former quarterback Taylor Heinicke. One factor that head coach Ron Rivera considered in signing a quarterback this offseason was he wanted someone to push Sam Howell. Someone who, if Howell wins the starting job, will act as a support system for the rising second-year passer.

That was Heinicke. That’s Brissett.

The microphone was on Brissett last season with the Browns in a game against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Browns won the game in overtime, 23-17, thanks partly to Brissett, who completed 23 of 37 passes for 210 yards and a touchdown in the victory. It was his last start before Deshaun Watson returned from suspension.

You see the leadership with Brissett. His teammates love him. He’s tough. And after the game, he shared a moment with Brady, the greatest football player ever.

Brissett should be a popular player for the Commanders.

