WATCH: Jacoby Brissett finds an open Mitchell Tinsley who does the rest for a touchdown vs. Bengals

Veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett got the call to start the final preseason game for the Washington Commanders on Saturday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Brissett, a veteran of seven NFL seasons and 48 career starts, is slated to be Washington’s backup in 2023.

After moving the ball well on the first drive, the Commanders end up punting. The Bengals moved the ball right down the field, putting it into the end zone and taking a 7-0 lead.

How did Brissett respond? Exactly the way you’d expect from someone of his stature.

On first-and-10 from the Bengals’ 39-yard line, Brissett is flushed from the pocket, keeps his eyes downfield and finds a wide-open Mitchell Tinsley. Tinsley makes the catch, puts on a nifty move against the defensive back and finds his way into the end zone.

Excellent job from Brissett and Tinsley. Tinsley, an undrafted free agent, is fighting to land one of the final wide receiver spots on Washington’s 53-man roster. Plays like that will help his cause.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire