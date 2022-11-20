WATCH: Jacoby Brissett connects with Amari Cooper to give Browns lead vs. Bills

The Cleveland Browns have an early lead over the Buffalo Bills at Ford Field as quarterback Jacoby Brissett connects with wide receiver Amari Cooper on a bomb. From 25 yards out and behind the sticks, Brissett found Cooper down the right side who brought in a tight window grab between two Bills.

As the defense now gets set to take the field, the Browns will look for their defense to buck up against a team that has struggled to run the football. Can the Browns shock the world and steal one from the Bills in Detroit? Stay peeled for more highlights.

Amari Cooper, you are RIDICULOUS! 😱 pic.twitter.com/rjJeJ2JLCb — PFF CLE Browns (@PFF_Browns) November 20, 2022

