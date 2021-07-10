Watch Jacksonville Jaguars vs New England Patriots: How to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, Dates, Times
How to watch Jacksonville Jaguars vs New England Patriots
On Sunday, January 2, Jacksonville Jaguars face the New England Patriots in a regular NFL season game.
Game Details
Who: Jacksonville Jaguars vs New England Patriots
When:Sunday, January 2 at 1:00 p.m.
Network: CBS
How to Live Stream Jacksonville Jaguars vs New England Patriots
If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling.
Check out our full NFL regular season schedule for all matchups, start times and where to watch every game or visit the Jacksonville Jaguars schedule or New England Patriots schedule to see the full team schedule matchups.
