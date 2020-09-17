How to watch the Jacksonville Jaguars and the NFL this season without cable, season preview

The NFL returned last weekend and will continue this weekend with NFL Week 2. If you recently cut cable or are looking for a way to watch your Jacksonville Jaguars this season, you’ve come to the right place.

You don’t want to miss any of the action this year, below is all your tune-in information for this week and 2020 season!

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans

When: Sunday , September 20

Sunday Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

1:00 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

How to watch the Jacksonville Jaguars and NFL

fuboTV has complete local NFL coverage (CBS, FOX, ESPN), plus NFL Network and NFL Network Redzone. FuboTV includes every network you need to watch every NFL game in your market.

fuboTV is available on your phone, tablet, desktop, TV, connected TV Devices including Roku. Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV plus many more.

*Regional Restrictions Apply*

Jacksonville Jaguars 2020 Schedule

Sept.13: Jaguars 27, Colts 20

Sept. 20: at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., CBS

Sept. 24: vs. Miami Dolphins, 8:20 p.m., NFL Network

Oct. 4: at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m., CBS

Oct. 11: at Houston Texans, 1 p.m., CBS

Oct. 18: vs. Detroit Lions, 1 p.m., Fox

Nov. 1: at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m., CBS

Nov. 8: vs. Houston Texans, 1 p.m., CBS

Nov. 15: at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m., Fox

Nov. 22: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m., CBS

Nov. 29: vs. Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m., CBS

Dec. 6: at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m., CBS

Dec. 13: vs. Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., CBS

Dec. 20: at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., CBS

Dec. 27: vs. Chicago Bears, 1 p.m., Fox

Jan. 3: at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m., CBS

NFL Odds and Betting Lines

NFL odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds last updated Thursday at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans (-8)

To Win the Superbowl: +10000

Want some action on the NFL? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO, IN, NJ, and WV at BetMGM.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.