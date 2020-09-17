How to watch the Jacksonville Jaguars and the NFL this season without cable, season preview

The NFL returned last weekend and will continue this weekend with NFL Week 2. If you recently cut cable or are looking for a way to watch your Jacksonville Jaguars this season, you’ve come to the right place.
You don’t want to miss any of the action this year, below is all your tune-in information for this week and 2020 season!
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tennessee Titans
- When: Sunday, September 20
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
How to watch the Jacksonville Jaguars and NFL
Jacksonville Jaguars 2020 Schedule
Sept.13: Jaguars 27, Colts 20
Sept. 20: at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., CBS
Sept. 24: vs. Miami Dolphins, 8:20 p.m., NFL Network
Oct. 4: at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m., CBS
Oct. 11: at Houston Texans, 1 p.m., CBS
Oct. 18: vs. Detroit Lions, 1 p.m., Fox
Nov. 1: at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m., CBS
Nov. 8: vs. Houston Texans, 1 p.m., CBS
Nov. 15: at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m., Fox
Nov. 22: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m., CBS
Nov. 29: vs. Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m., CBS
Dec. 6: at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m., CBS
Dec. 13: vs. Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., CBS
Dec. 20: at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., CBS
Dec. 27: vs. Chicago Bears, 1 p.m., Fox
Jan. 3: at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m., CBS
