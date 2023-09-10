We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

How to watch the Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Indianapolis Colts this afternoon on Fox

Josh Allen #41 and the Jacksonville Jaguars are headed to visit the Indianapolis Colts this Sunday. (Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images)

Fall and football are finally here. The 2023 NFL football season opened September 7 with a match between the Detroit Lions and last year's Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs. Up next, it's time for a jam-packed Sunday football lineup, including the Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts game this afternoon. The Jaguars vs. Colts game will air on Fox today at 1 p.m. ET. Ready to tune into the Jaguars at Colts showdown? Here’s how to watch the game this afternoon, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, from now until Super Bowl LVIII.

How to watch the Jaguars vs. Colts game:

Stream NFL on mobile: Get live local and primetime regular season games NFL+ $7 at NFL

Date: Sunday, September 10

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Game: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Indianapolis Colts

TV Channel: Fox

Streaming: Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, Sling, more

What channel is the Jaguars vs. Colts game on?

Sunday afternoon's Jaguars vs. Colts game will air on Fox. So you should be able to just turn on your TV and tune into the game on Fox. If you don't have access to live TV or Fox, here's what we recommend to watch the Jaguars vs. Colts game this Sunday:

Watch NFL games on local channels like Fox, CBS and NBC Channel Master Flatenna Ultra-Thin Indoor TV Antenna $29 at Amazon

Where to stream the Jaguars vs. Colts game?

(Photo: Hulu) Watch Fox, NBC, CBS and ESPN, plus get ESPN+ Hulu + Live TV For $70 per month, Hulu’s live TV bundle (with ads) will get you access to NBC, Fox, CBS and ESPN and access to ESPN+. Plus, for NCAA college football fans, you'll also get ESPNU, Fox, FS1, CBSN, NBC, ACCN, Big Ten Network and SECN. Basically, almost every channel you may need to watch NFL and NCAA football games in 2023. The only NFL game you'll miss is Thursday Night Football over on Amazon Prime Video (which you may already have access to, anyway!). Plus, this bundle gets you a subscription to Disney+ and, of course, access to Hulu’s general content library. Hulu’s live TV plans also include unlimited DVR storage, a hardware-free set-up process and easy online cancellation. Currently Hulu does not offer a free trial for its live TV plan. $70 at Hulu

(Fubo) Watch Fox, NBC, ESPN, CBS, ABC and NFL Network Fubo TV Fubo TV gives you access to NBC, ESPN, Fox, CBS, ABC and NFL Network, basically almost every channel you need to watch the 2023 NFL season. The only games you'll miss with this service are those blacked out due to regional restrictions, regular Thursday Night Football games on Amazon Prime Video and the few NFL games of the season scheduled to stream exclusively on ESPN+. You'll also get access to ACCN, SECN, Pac-12 and Big Ten Network for catching NCAA college football games, plus 100+ more live channels. Fubo subscribers also get 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The platform offers a 7-day free trial period. $75 at Fubo

Watch Fox, ABC, CBS, NBC and ESPN Sling TV Orange & Blue $30 at Sling

Watch Fox, ESPN, ABC, CBS, NBC and NFL Network DirecTV Choice $65 at DirecTV

Sunday football schedule this week

The Jaguars vs. Colts game isn't the only one to catch this weekend. There are 14 football games to watch this Sunday. Here's the Sunday football schedule, plus where to watch Sunday football games.

Sunday, September 10:

Best ways to watch the full NFL season in 2023:

Watch NBC, Fox, CBS and ESPN, plus get ESPN+ Hulu + Live TV $70 at Hulu

Watch NBC, Fox, ESPN, CBS, ABC and NFL Network Fubo TV $75 at Fubo

Stream live local and primetime regular season games on mobile NFL+ $7 at NFL

More ways to watch the 2023 NFL season:

Stream select NFL games on ESPN ESPN+ $10 at ESPN

Watch Fox, ABC, CBS, NBC and ESPN Sling TV Orange & Blue $30 at Sling

Watch Fox, ESPN, ABC, CBS, NBC and NFL Network DirecTV Choice $65 at DirecTV

Watch ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, ESPN and NFL Network YouTube TV $73 at YouTube