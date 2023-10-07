How to watch Jackson State football on ESPN+

Jackson State football continues its first year of the T.C. Taylor era with Saturday's game against Alabama A&M.

The Tigers' final six regular season football games will be all shown on ESPN+, ESPN's paid streaming subscription service, and will be streamed on the radio on 95.5 FM in Jackson.

JSU is 3-2 heading into Saturday's game, with a 1-1 SWAC record after a home win against Bethune-Cookman two weeks ago.

Here's what to know about ESPN+:

To subscribe to ESPN+

ESPN+ (subscribe at this link) is $9.99 per month or $99.99 annually. ESPN+ will stream the entirety of the final six JSU football regular season games plus other college football as well as NHL, MLB and PGA Tour events and games. ESPN+ also will stream hundreds of college basketball games later this season as well as La Liga and Bundesliga soccer games.

The subscription streaming service can also be bundled with parent services Disney+ and Hulu.

Jackson State football on ESPN+ schedule

Oct. 7: vs. Alabama A&M in Mobile, 3 p.m. CT

Oct. 14: Alabama State, 2 p.m. CT

Oct. 21: at Mississippi Valley State, 2 p.m. CT

Oct. 28: at Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 2 p.m. CT

Nov. 4: Texas Southern, 2 p.m. CT

Nov. 18: Alcorn State, 2 p.m. CT

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: How to watch Jackson State football on ESPN+